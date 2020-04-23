Prime Minister's Office denies granting plots of land inside the green to Hezbollah Brigades

2020/04/23 | 05:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Wednesday, the office of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi denied granting plots of land inside the Green Zone to the Hezbollah Brigades.

The office said in a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "some communication sites and the media published a fabricated news about the director of the Prime Minister's Office granting plots of land within the Green Zone in favor of the Hezbollah Brigades movement."

And she explained that "while we lie this news altogether and in detail, we confirm that the Prime Minister's Office Director does not have any legal powers that authorize him to own any piece of land, whether for investment or for any other purpose and anywhere in or outside the Green Zone."