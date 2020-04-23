Iraqi PM-designate includes three Kurds ministers in new cabinet

2020/04/23 | 16:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Three ministerial posts at the new government of Iraq would be for the Kurds, according to a document revealing PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s cabinet lineup.Kadhimi is working hard to finalize the agenda of his cabinet for next week to send it, together with the list of the proposed ministers, to the parliament for a vote of confidence.According to a document shared by Iraqi news agencies, three Kurds will be among the ministers of the next Iraqi government.Fuad Hussein, the current minister of finance, is said to stay in his position while Khalid Shwani and Rezan Mohammed will join the cabinet to serve respectively as the Minister of Justice and Minister of Municipality.However, negotiations between Kadhimi and other factions within the Shias and the Sunnies are ongoing.



Therefore, reshuffling the list of the proposed ministers is expected.