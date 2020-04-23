Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf

2020/04/23 | 19:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

A Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that they will destroy the US warships in the Gulf if Iran’s security is threatened.Major General Hossein Salami made the threatening a day after US President Donald Trump said he had ordered his country’s navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships”.“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iran’s military or non-military ships,”Salami said.



“The security of the Arabian Gulf is part of Iran’s strategic priorities.”Earlier this month, the US military said 11 Revolutionary Guards naval vessels from the Guards navy came close to the US Navy and coast guard ships in the Gulf, calling the move “dangerous and provocative”.