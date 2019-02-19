Hundreds of ISIS militants fled Syria toward west Iraq: Source

2019/02/19 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US military source has said that hundreds of ISIS fighters fled Syria toward west of Iraq.
In remarks, the source said that around 1,000 fighters of ISIS fled Syria toward the deserts and mountains in the western regions in Iraq over the past six months. They had around US$ 200 million in their possession.
The militants, according to the source, are still fleeing, as the confrontations near at their last stronghold in southeast of Syria.
The source also indicated that the militants managed to escape through the gaps on the borders in the direction of Nineveh and Anbar.
