Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers

2020/04/23 | 20:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On Wednesday, President Trump said that the U.S.Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds would be doing flyovers of major American cities in honor of "American medical workers".

He added that he would bring back the Independence Day celebration held last year on the National Mall."I'm excited to announce that in the coming weeks, the Air Force Thunderbirds – are incredible – and the Navy Blue Angels, equally incredible, will be performing air shows over America's major cities," Trump said.



"What we're doing is we're paying tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID.



And it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak." he noted. "This is a tribute to them, to our warriors." Trump stated, adding, "Because they are equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win and we win."Trump did not say which cities the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels, the U.S.



military's two top flight demonstration teams dedicated to showcasing America's air prowess, would be visiting.



He mentioned that they could fly over "some of the cities that aren't major cities" as well.