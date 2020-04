2020/04/23 | 22:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

telephoned Iraqi President Barham Saleh to congratulate him on the occasion of

the holy month of Ramadan.Sisi expressed his sincere wishes for

the sisterly country of Iraq to achieve security and stability.For his part, the Iraqi president

expressed his gratitude to Sisi for his congratulations and kind gesture,

wishing the government and people of Egypt progress and prosperity.