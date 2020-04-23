BPC: Open borders with Iran and Kuwait is subject to governors

2020/04/23 | 23:45 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad - Nassar al-Hajj

Head of the Border Ports Authority, Omar Al-Waeli, confirmed on Thursday, that opening closed borders with neighboring Iran and Kuwait is subject to a request from the governorates that have ports with these countries.

“The opening of closed border crossing with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Kuwait was discussed in the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety and a decision was made to approach the governorates where there is a border crossing to study the food situations within these governorates,” Al-Waeli said to Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He added, "In case there is an urgent need to open it for one day per week, according to the need of the provinces, we will consider that,"

"Border Port Commission is in direct contact with the Ministry of Agriculture and Trade in order to assess the food sotuation in the country and in case of any shortage of foodstuffs, there will be a decision to open one of the ports according to the request of the province," He included.