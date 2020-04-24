Al-Kaabi calls for supporting health and security agencies to confront Coronavirus


Al-Kaabi calls for supporting health and security agencies to confront Coronavirus
2020/04/24 | 16:40 - Source: INA
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Baghdad - INA

 

 Today, Friday, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi called for the support of health and security agencies to confront the Corona virus.

 A statement of the media office of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament received by the Iraqi News Agency (ina) that "Al-Kaabi congratulated the Iraqi people and Muslims around the world, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan and that all efforts to cooperate to ward off the dangers of the deadly Corona epidemic."

Read all text from INA
Sponsored Links