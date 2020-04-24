Faddem: PM-designate chose the proposed cabinet freely

2020/04/24 | 16:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad -INA

Representative of the Wisdom Parliamentary Bloc Hassan Faddem confirmed that Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhmi freely chose the proposed cabinet, without imposing it by the political forces.

He said, in support of the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The names mentioned in the proposed government cabinet were chosen by the Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhmi."

He added, "The proposed booth is generally satisfactory, and differences over it can be changed within the House of Representatives."

He pointed out that "the Wisdom Bloc authorized the Prime Minister-designate to choose his cabinet himself and has no intention to change this authorization," stressing that "his bloc has not nominated any name in the Al-Kadhmi government and it is committed to authorizing it and supportive of the new government."