MOE: new stations will enter service

2020/04/24 | 19:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Friday, the Ministry of Electricity announced that new stations will enter service.

The ministry spokesman, Ahmad Moussa Al-Abadi, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The ministry is continuing to increase production rates through periodic maintenance of obstetric stations, dismantling bottlenecks and handling transportation networks by adding new lines and transformational stations such as the municipalities station and East Rusafa station in Baghdad," noting "Al-Amari station will enter the service line in the coming days."