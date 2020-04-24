MOFA records 5 new infections in Coronavirus and 3 deaths for Iraqis abroad

2020/04/24 | 19:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the registration of 3 deaths and 5 cases of coronavirus for Iraqis abroad, bringing the total number of people infected worldwide to 247 cases.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The ministry recorded 3 deaths in Britain, 5 cases of injury, 2 of which were in Canada, one in Russia, one in Britain, and one in India for members of the community." Iraqi with Corona virus.



"