Allawi: We are seriously considering reviewing the partial ban measures

2020/04/25 | 03:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Minister of Health, Sadiq Jafar Allawi, confirmed today, Friday, that his ministry is seriously considering reconsidering the partial ban to avoid serious consequences.

Allawi said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "We appeal to the Iraqi media, satellite channels and all social media platforms to tighten awareness campaigns that urge citizens to adhere to preventive measures that secure their safety from the seriousness of infection of the emerging coronavirus."

Allawi emphasized that "the reports of the field committees charged with following up the level of awareness and commitment of citizens in all life, community and commercial activities confirm that there is a great inaction indicating a clear decline in the size of the commitment, which explained the partial ban as one of the most important reasons that led to the decline of the obsession with due caution."