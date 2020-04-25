Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Turkish Strikes on PKK

2020/04/25 | 11:05 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 15 people were killed, and three more were

wounded:

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party

(P.K.K.) targets in Gara left eight

guerrillas dead.

In Muqdadiya, a clash left two tribal fighters

dead and one wounded.



Gunmen killed a policeman.

In Mosul, a dumped body

bearing torture marks was found in the Kokjli area.



A hand grenade wounded a civilian.

A mortar attack on Abbara wounded one person.

Three militants

were killed in an operation in Jazira.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis