Iraq Daily Roundup: 15 Killed; Turkish Strikes on PKK

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least 15 people were killed, and three more were
wounded:
Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party
(P.K.K.) targets in Gara left eight
guerrillas dead.
In Muqdadiya, a clash left two tribal fighters
dead and one wounded.
Gunmen killed a policeman.
In Mosul, a dumped body
bearing torture marks was found in the Kokjli area.
A hand grenade wounded a civilian.
A mortar attack on Abbara wounded one person.
Three militants
were killed in an operation in Jazira.
