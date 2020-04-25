Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650: Health Ministry


Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650: Health Ministry
2020/04/25 | 14:40 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday. 

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said. 

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country’s daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half. 

Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world’s highest death tolls. 

Read all text from Baghdad Post
Sponsored Links