MOH: 55 new cases tested positive for COVID-19
2020/04/25 | 23:30 - Source: INA
INA - Baghdad

Ministry of Health and the Environment announced 55 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, across the country.

In a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Ministry affirmed that the injuries are distributed as follows:  

Baghdad / Rusafa

 29

Baghdad / Karkh

 1

Medical City

 3

Basra

 

The ministry indicated that "no deaths were recorded, while 20 cases of recovery were recorded, as follows:

Najaf

 4

Sulaymaniyah

 2

Erbil

 1

Basra

 11

Dhi Qar

 2

The total number of infections in the country since the virus appeared is 1763, while the total number of deaths reached 86 deaths, and the total recovery has reached 1224 cases.

