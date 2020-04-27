The real motive behind the launch of Iranian new military satellite to space

2020/04/27 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran launches first military satellite into orbit, , April 22, 2020.Photo: ISNA

Araz Barwari | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force Space Command have recently said that it had launched a military satellite to the low earth orbit under the banner ” Iranian peaceful space program.However, the satellite will serve and function in the sky for different purposes.

Of course, the launch of the military satellite to the space means military power presence for Iran in space.



It also means, by possessing such an advanced technology, the Shi’a theocratic Government andmilitary of iran will be able to further solidify its dictatorship governance over Iran and its influence over Middle East will become stronger.

The satellite launch was clearly carried out to ensure the dictatorship Islamic fanatic regime continue ruling over the country and also to ensure that Mullahs and IRGC commanders are safe and protected against any attacks aimed at crippling the IRGC military assets and overthrowing the regime from power

However,the recent launch of the Iranian military satellite to the orbit has caused concerns for US, EU, Arabs and Israel allies.While the Iranian Mullahs and IRGC commanders are just injecting propaganda into the minds of Iranian people and the world in general, by saying the satellite was launched only for peaceful purposes..But in reality the Islamic Shi’a regime takes US, Saudi Arabia and Israel as the biggest threats to the security, safety and continuation of the regime.



And therefore the regime tends to advance their military capabilities to create deterrence and insurance for the survival of the Shi’a Islamic fanatic regime in Tehran.

In fact, IRGC commanders operate the Iranian national security defense programs as an excuse to justify wasting enormous amounts of public money on manufacturing different military technology equipments and to throw unnecessary arm racing with other countries as well.

Iranian regime knows that US and Israeli militaries have a big network of radars and satellites to track missile launches around the globe.



In fact, US has recently used this satellite warning system to detect Iranian military missiles before they hit US military bases in Iraq.



The satellite warning system picked up heat signature of Iranian missiles when they were being fired from launchers.



The system communicated with US troops right away and gave warning to US troops who were stationed at the Iraqi Ain-Al Asad military base, to take cover before the Iranian missiles struck their targets.

After this experience, the Iranian IRGC commanders learned how important satellite warning system technology is for intelligence gathering, security and protection.The failure of Iranian missiles to cause life casualties among US troops showed the weakness of Iranian military capabilities to successfully attack an enemy armed with such an advanced military technology.



As a result, IRGC commanders decided to develop the same space military technology US has in order to overcome this military weakness and enable its air defense system commands to detect and intercept enemy missiles before it hit targets inside Iran.

The satellite warning system can be of great help for military air defense system as well to detect and intercept incoming missiles of the enemy before they hit targets inside a country.The satellite also aid armed forces with intelligence gathering, satellite imagery, communications, and weather information.

Despite of acquiring such a military achievement, Iranian military is still behind US military because it doesn’t have the capability to use spy satellites and launch detection to identify the attack, then satellite tracking to identify the target, then satellite command to try to avoid the attack against itself

US military is still more advanced than Iranian military because.US military has spy satellites, satellite tracking, satellite control, and launch.



US space military units also use spy satellites to identify a possible anti-satellite launch location.



It orders launch detection and satellite tracking to closely watch that area.



It detects a launch there, and uses the tracking to locate the target area in orbit.



It already has control of the orbital path of the satellites in that area, and orders all of them to change their orbit to try to avoid the attack.

However, several nations have created a way to shot down satellites.



But US military has the ballistic missiles capabilities to defend against it, While Iran doesn’t.



US space military units also have all this advanced technology and they use spy satellites to identify a possible anti-satellite launch location.



The system orders launch detection and satellite tracking to closely watch that area.



It detects a launch there, and uses the tracking to locate the target area in orbit, but Iran doesn’t have such a technology yet.



Ultimately US military already have control of the orbital path of the satellites in that area, and it can orders all of them to change their orbit to try to avoid the Iranian military attacks.

Reference:https://www.wired.com/story/us-missile-defense-iranian-strike/https://www.wsj.com/articles/iran-says-it-launched-first-military-satellite-amid-tensions-with-u-s-11587570959

Araz Barwari is a law student at the University of Nawroz in Kurdistan of Iraq.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

Copyright © 2020 Ekurd.net.



All rights reserved

Comments Comments

Loading...



