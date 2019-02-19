EU delegation pledges continued humanitarian support in meetings with senior Kurdish leaders

2019/02/19 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- De Croo affirmed that Belgium and the EU would remain partners with the Kurdistan Region and are committed to that partnership.
The minister thanked the institutions in the Kurdistan Region for their cooperation with the EU and the world during crises and challenges, especially in its efforts to combat terrorism and assist displaced persons and refugees, the statement read.
The delegation also stressed that the stability and welfare of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is important to the EU.
Barzani thanked Belgium, a member of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State, for its support to the Kurdish region in the fight against the extremist group.
In another part of the meeting, both sides addressed the dangers of terrorism and extremism in the region and around the globe. They noted that it is vital to combat the Islamic State ideologically not only militarily to eradicate terrorism.
The situation in Syria, Iraq’s Nineveh province, and the return of displaced persons were other topics they discussed while Barzani expressed his concerns about the future of the Kurds in Syria.
The delegation also separately met with Masrour Barzani, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), who was nominated as prime minister to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.
In addition to the fight against the Islamic State and overall humanitarian situation, they discussed bilateral ties as well as business and investment opportunities between both sides, according to a KRSC statement.
The minister thanked the institutions in the Kurdistan Region for their cooperation with the EU and the world during crises and challenges, especially in its efforts to combat terrorism and assist displaced persons and refugees, the statement read.
The delegation also stressed that the stability and welfare of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is important to the EU.
Barzani thanked Belgium, a member of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State, for its support to the Kurdish region in the fight against the extremist group.
In another part of the meeting, both sides addressed the dangers of terrorism and extremism in the region and around the globe. They noted that it is vital to combat the Islamic State ideologically not only militarily to eradicate terrorism.
The situation in Syria, Iraq’s Nineveh province, and the return of displaced persons were other topics they discussed while Barzani expressed his concerns about the future of the Kurds in Syria.
The delegation also separately met with Masrour Barzani, the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), who was nominated as prime minister to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.
In addition to the fight against the Islamic State and overall humanitarian situation, they discussed bilateral ties as well as business and investment opportunities between both sides, according to a KRSC statement.