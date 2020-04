2020/04/28 | 02:35 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

INA - Baghdad

Director General of Al-Rusafa Health Abdul-Ghani Al-Saadi announced the completion of the necessary procedures and awaiting the results of the recent epidemiological survey to start and launch a comprehensive regional isolation plan to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

"The department has taken many plans to reduce the spread of the virus," Al-Saadi said in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).