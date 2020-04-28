QRCS provides medical equipment to Iraq hospitals [EN/AR]

2020/04/28 | 17:00 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: Qatar Red Crescent Society

April 28th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Iraq has implemented several projects to back the medical sector in the country.

With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), QRCS provided significant medical equipment for Mosul hospitals, to continue their work in the current conditions, serving the population of the city and neighboring areas.



The project was coordinated with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Iraq.

In Al-Anbar Governorate, 100 medical beds were procured for the outpatient and ICU departments at hospitals and health centers.



These supplies would help to overcome the shortages and cope with the growing demand for health care services.

In relation to Coronavirus control, QRCS plans to support quarantine facilities with the needed medical equipment, consumables, sanitizers, disinfectants, and food provisions, at a total cost of over QR 5.6 million.



The facilities cover the 4,348,827 population of Erbil and Nineveh Governorates.

Arrangements are in progress to deploy a medical convoy to perform general surgeries for 240 poor Iraqi patients, with a budget of QR 552,000.



Also, health care services will be provided for 1,000 older patients at refugee and IDP camps in Nineveh and Iraqi Kurdistan.



This includes field assessment and screening, medications for chronic diseases, and hygiene supplies, at a total cost of more than QR 1.9 million.

During the holy month of Ramadan, QRCS is conducting the Ramadan Iftar project, under which food baskets will be distributed to 21,000 poor persons, at a total cost of QR 730,000.

To improve the livelihoods of poor families, 6,000 family-sustaining housewives in the Mosul-neighboring villages will be supported with small livestock and poultry barns, cows and egg-laying chickens, and fodder and grain for feeding.



The total cost is QR 876,000.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies.



QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO).



In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.



QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery.



To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities.



It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front.



With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.