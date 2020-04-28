MOH: 81 new infections in Coronavirus

2020/04/28 | 21:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad -INA

Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of 81 new cases of the emerging coronavirus.

The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "(4648) people were examined in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq for this day, thus the total number of samples examined since the beginning of disease registration in Iraq (78430)."

The ministry added, "The laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Environment recorded to this day (81) injuries in Iraq distributed as follows: Baghdad / Rusafa: 15, Baghdad / Al-Karkh: 2, Medical City: 3, Najaf Al-Ashraf: 1, Basra: 39, Karbala: 1, Kirkuk : 2, Muthanna: 5, Babel: 2.