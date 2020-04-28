Iraq Coronavirus Infections Near 2,000

2020/04/28 | 23:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

The total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has neared 2,000, the health ministry reported on Tuesday evening.Over the past 24 hours, at least 81 people have been found infected with the new coronavirus across the country, the ministry explained.The reports also include those in the Kurdistan Region.The ministry noted that 33 patients had recovered during the same period of time.Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, a total of 1,319 patients have been discharged from the hospital while 90 others lost their lives.