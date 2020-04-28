Iraqi Kurdistan records 5th coronavirus death, 10 new cases

2020/04/28 | 23:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center at Peshmerga hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Ten new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ministry ten new active cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Soran.

A 75-year-old man has died from coronavirus in Erbil city, the first death case reported in Erbil province, the 5th in Iraqi Kurdistan region, the ministry statement added.

The other newly identified patients are three men, four women, and three children from Soran.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 366 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 322 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 3,094,829 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 215,461 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

On Tuesday, Erbil Mayor Nabaz Abdulhamid warned that coronavirus continued to pose a significant threat and urged the population to follow the government’s public health guidelines.

(with files from nrttv.com)

