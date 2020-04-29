Health:75 new cases of Corona and 27 cases recovered

2020/04/29 | 22:20 - Source: INA

INA - Baghdad

Ministry of Health and Environment recorded 75 new cases of the new Corona virus in the country.

Around 8278 models were examined in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq, thus the total number of cases examined since the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak in Iraq that reached (86708), a statement of the Ministry received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added, "The Ministry's laboratories recorded (75) cases in Iraq distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Rusafa: 15

Baghdad / Al-Karkh: 3

Medical City: 2

Basra: 50

Karbala: 1

Wasit: 1

Muthanna: 3

The statement indicated that "two deaths were recorded distributed in Baghdad / Rusafa and the other in Baghdad / Karkh, while 27 cases of recovery were recorded, distributed:

Baghdad / Rusafa: 8

Baghdad / Al-Karkh: 1

Medical City: 8

Najaf: 1

Holy Karbala: 1

Basra: 1

Kirkuk: 2

Dhi Qar: 1

Muthanna: 2

Erbil: 2

The statement pointed out that "the total of cases amounted to 2003, while the total number of deaths: 92, while the total number of recovery cases reached 1346.