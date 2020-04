2020/04/30 | 01:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq’s politics may be getting even more divided after the acting Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, sought to affirm his office’s control over key Iraqi paramilitary groups, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The IMIS militias have been maneuvering to dominate Iraq since the ISIS war, but they are increasingly divided between those who want to play a role in Iran’s regional strategy and those who want to be a more local Iraqi force.