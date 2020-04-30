UN Security Council voices concern over developments in Yemen

2020/04/30 | 01:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Security Council on Wednesday expressed strong concern over the declaration of self-rule in southern Yemen by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), Xinhua reported.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their concern that the STC actions could distract from the efforts of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to secure a nationwide cease-fire, confidence-building measures, and the restart of a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned inclusive political process.

The STC, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday declared self-rule in the country's southern port city of Aden and other key southern provinces.