Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dead: Chanel
2019/02/19 | 22:10
Superstar designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85,

his fashion label Chanel confirmed on Tuesday.The announcement came just weeks after the man known as the

"Kaiser" in the industry did not appear at shows during Paris Haute

Couture week for Chanel, which he had led since 1983.Just last week, his own fashion line Karl Lagerfeld was

still announcing new design collaborations.German-born Lagerfeld was artistic director of three

separate brands, Italy's Fendi, France's Chanel -- the world's richest label --

and his eponymous line.With his powdered white pony tail, black sunglasses and

starched high-collared white shirts, the great friend and rival of Yves Saint

Laurent was as instantly recognizable as his celebrity clients.News of his death is likely to create an outpouring of

emotion in the industry, and tributes began flowing in from politicians and

fans."Karl Lagerfeld is an immense personality, someone out

of the ordinary," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told RTL

radio.

