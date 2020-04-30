Oil ministry : Restarting the Baiji and Karbala refineries eliminates import

2020/04/30 | 15:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil, Kareem Al-Hattab, confirmed today, Thursday, that restarting the Baiji and Karbala refineries would eliminate the import of oil derivatives.

"The volume of consumption of oil derivatives in the summer is estimated at about 23 million liters of gasoline and similar gas oil," Al-Hattab said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

He explained that "the domestic production of gas oil amounted to 17 million liters, while the production of gasoline is about 13 million liters," noting that "the rest of the import will be compensated."

Al-Khattab asserted that "Baiji refinery, a giant refinery, produces approximately 10 million liters of gas oil, in addition to producing 8 to 10 million liters of gasoline." Its production capacity is estimated at more than 200 thousand barrels.



