Try a dish with bold North African-influenced spices

2019/02/19 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Espinacas is a traditional tapas dish found in the southern
Spanish region of Andalucia consisting of tender stewed chickpeas, delicate
wilted spinach, and bold North African-influenced spices.We set out to develop an adaptation of this dish that could
work as part of a larger meal. For the flavor backbone, we stuck with the
classic southern Spanish flavors of saffron, garlic, smoked paprika, and cumin.Tasters also liked the traditional addition of sausage,
which added meaty richness. Curly-leaf spinach was the best choice for its
sturdy texture in this brothy dish.To keep the recipe streamlined, we opted to wilt the spinach
and then set it aside before building the brothy base with canned chickpeas and
aromatics. Including the chickpeas’ flavorful, starchy canning liquid helped to
give the dish more body.Finally, we added a traditional picada, which is often used
in Spanish cooking as a thickener. The bread crumb-based mixture gave the
stewed beans and greens just the right velvety texture and flavor boost. Our
finished dish would be equally at home as part of a tapas spread or served as
an entree over rice or with good crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth.If you can’t find curly-leaf spinach, you can substitute
flat-leaf spinach; do not substitute baby spinach. For an accurate measurement
of boiling water, bring a full kettle of water to a boil and then measure out
the desired amount.CHICKPEAS WITH SPINACH, SAUSAGE AND SMOKED PAPRIKAServings: 4-6Start to finish: 30 minutesPinch saffron threads, crumbled2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil8 ounces curly-leaf spinach, stemmed3 ounces Spanish-style sausage, chopped fine5 garlic cloves, sliced thin1 tablespoon smoked paprika1 teaspoon ground cuminSalt and pepper2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas1 recipe Picada (recipe follows)1 tablespoon sherry vinegarCombine 2 tablespoons boiling water and saffron in small
bowl and let steep for 5 minutes.Heat 1 teaspoon oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until
shimmering. Add spinach and 2 tablespoons water, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally,
until spinach is wilted but still bright green, about 1 minute. Transfer
spinach to colander and gently press to release liquid. Transfer spinach to
cutting board and chop coarse. Return to colander and press again.Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in now-empty pot over medium
heat until shimmering. Add sausage and cook until lightly browned, about 5
minutes. Stir in garlic, paprika, cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook until
fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in chickpeas and their liquid, 1 cup water,
and saffron mixture and bring to simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until
chickpeas are tender and liquid has thickened slightly, 10 to 15 minutes.Off heat, stir in picada, spinach, and vinegar and let sit
until heated through, about 2 minutes. Adjust sauce consistency with hot water
as needed. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.Picada:Makes about 1 cupChopped or whole unsalted almonds can be substituted for the
slivered almonds; however, they may require longer processing times.1/4 cup slivered almonds2 slices hearty white sandwich bread, torn into quarters2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil1/8 teaspoon saltPinch pepperAdjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 F.
Pulse almonds in food processor to fine crumbs, about 20 pulses. Add bread,
oil, salt, and pepper and pulse bread to coarse crumbs, about 10 pulses. Spread
mixture evenly in rimmed baking sheet and bake, stirring often, until golden
brown, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. (Picada can be stored in airtight
container for up to 2 days.)
