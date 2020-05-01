Iraq Monthly Roundup: 208 Killed in April

2020/05/01 | 14:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- During April, at least 208 people were killed, and 185

were wounded.



Last month, 128 people were killed, and 180 were wounded.



The

number of civilian casualties remained low, probably due to the coronavirus

lockdowns.



However, casualties among security personnel and militants ticked

higher.





At least 20 civilians, 48 security members, and 98 militants

were killed.



Another 38 civilians, 103 security personnel, and three militants

were wounded.



At least two protesters were killed, and 34 were wounded despite

quarantine orders.





Along the northern border, in the long-running conflict

between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K) and Turkey, at least 33 PKK

members of the were killed, and four more were wounded.



Two Turkish soldiers

were killed, and three more were wounded.



Three Iraqi civilians and two Iranian

civilians were also killed.



These casualties all occurred within Iraqi

territory.





At least eight people were killed, and four more were

wounded in recent violence:

Militants killed a border

security officer and wounded a relative at his home in Yathrib.

A bomb in Shoura wounded three

people.

Seven

militants were killed during an operation in the Hamrin Mountains.

