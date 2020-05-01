Iraq Monthly Roundup: 208 Killed in April

were wounded.
Last month, 128 people were killed, and 180 were wounded.
The
number of civilian casualties remained low, probably due to the coronavirus
lockdowns.
However, casualties among security personnel and militants ticked
higher.
At least 20 civilians, 48 security members, and 98 militants
were killed.
Another 38 civilians, 103 security personnel, and three militants
were wounded.
At least two protesters were killed, and 34 were wounded despite
quarantine orders.
Along the northern border, in the long-running conflict
between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K) and Turkey, at least 33 PKK
members of the were killed, and four more were wounded.
Two Turkish soldiers
were killed, and three more were wounded.
Three Iraqi civilians and two Iranian
civilians were also killed.
These casualties all occurred within Iraqi
territory.
At least eight people were killed, and four more were
wounded in recent violence:
Militants killed a border
security officer and wounded a relative at his home in Yathrib.
A bomb in Shoura wounded three
people.
Seven
militants were killed during an operation in the Hamrin Mountains.
