2020/05/02 | 00:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The United States' Treasury Department imposes sanctions on Iranian and Iraqi national Amir Dianat over helping Iranian IRGC's Quds Force smuggle shipments from Iran to Yemen, Reuters reported.

The Treasury sanctions against Dianat freeze all his US-held assets and all the assets of his company, Taif Mining Services, and generally ban US citizens from dealing with him and his company.