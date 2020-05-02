Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 6 new cases of coronavirus

2020/05/02 | 12:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Six new cases of coronavirus recorded in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said that five men and one woman from Soran district in Erbil Governorate were tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 387 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 327 patients have recovered, and five people have died.

As part of its continued efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the KRG Ministry of Interior announced on Friday that it has extended its curfew order until May 10.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday morning showed that there are over 3,345,203 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 238,796 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

