10 militants were killed in a terrorist attack in Salah Al-Din

2020/05/02 | 15:05 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, the Security Media Cell announced the killing of 10 fighters targeting a terrorist in Salah al-Din.

A statement of the security media cell received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated that "six fighters were killed by direct fire by Daesh terrorist gangs, during which late yesterday night, a point belonging to the 35th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization in the Machisheva area within the Salahuddin operations sector was targeted. He pointed out that, "while a force went from the headquarters of the brigade itself for the purpose of reinforcement, an explosive device exploded on this force, which led to the death of three fighters and the wounding of four others."