Joint operation: We found important information while searching for remains of Daesh

2020/05/02 | 15:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The Joint Operations Command confirmed today, Saturday, that the security forces and the Popular Mobilization are conducting search operations for Daesh remains in Mchkishefa.

The spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The hunt for terrorist elements continues and the security forces are conducting a search, pursuit, and search for those elements," noting that "the security forces obtained important information during the search operations And inspection.



Al-Khafaji pointed out that "the security forces have full information about the remains of Daesh and will be pursued according to directions and planning," noting that "terrorist operations carried out by criminal gangs aim to break down the noose because of the pressure exerted by the security forces on them."