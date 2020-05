2020/05/02 | 16:15 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Baghdad - INA

On Saturday, Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhmi vowed to avenge the martyrs of the PM and cleanse the earth of terrorism.

Al-Kadhmi said in a tweet to him: “We are all acquainted with the sacrifices of our heroes in the popular mobilization forces who were subjected to an attack that left the Daesh terrorist group, and we will revenge for their blood, which we swear will not go to waste.”