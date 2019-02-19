Sports situation in Iraq 'disappointing': deputy parl't speaker

2019/02/19 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
First Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan al-Kaabi on Tuesday, described the
situation of sports in Iraq as "disappointing," saying that he
personally moves to solve many of the problems in this sector."We must now correct these mistakes and solve the crises Iraqi sports suffer from, as the sports system is built hierarchically and
at the top of the pyramid [there are] the sporting experiences …" Kaabi
said.He
revealed the presence of intensive contacts with officials and government
figures and sports parties to chart a new roadmap that would solve the crisis
faced by sports in the country."We have a great responsibility, and the sports
institutions have to serve the youth … [sports] were made for this purpose,"
he stated.
