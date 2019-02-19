عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Sports situation in Iraq 'disappointing': deputy parl't speaker
2019/02/19 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan al-Kaabi on Tuesday, described the

situation of sports in Iraq as "disappointing," saying that he

personally moves to solve many of the problems in this sector."We must now correct these mistakes and solve the crises Iraqi sports suffer from, as the sports system is built hierarchically and

at the top of the pyramid [there are] the sporting experiences …" Kaabi

said.He

revealed the presence of intensive contacts with officials and government

figures and sports parties to chart a new roadmap that would solve the crisis

faced by sports in the country."We have a great responsibility, and the sports

institutions have to serve the youth … [sports] were made for this purpose,"

he stated.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW