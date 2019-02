Sports situation in Iraq 'disappointing': deputy parl't speaker

2019/02/19 | 23:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiFirst Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan al-Kaabi on Tuesday, described thesituation of sports in Iraq as "disappointing," saying that hepersonally moves to solve many of the problems in this sector."We must now correct these mistakes and solve the crises Iraqi sports suffer from, as the sports system is built hierarchically andat the top of the pyramid [there are] the sporting experiences …" Kaabisaid.Herevealed the presence of intensive contacts with officials and governmentfigures and sports parties to chart a new roadmap that would solve the crisisfaced by sports in the country."We have a great responsibility, and the sportsinstitutions have to serve the youth … [sports] were made for this purpose,"he stated.