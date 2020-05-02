Al-Kaabi holds the security leaders responsible for the growing Daesh attacks and demands an immediate response

2020/05/02 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi held the security leaders responsible for the growth of the recent Daesh gang attacks in Machkifesha, Salah al-Din Governorate, warning against lax enforcement of security precautions and military orders.

Al-Kaabi said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Daesh gangs have taken advantage of the recent circumstances to confront the Corona pandemic, and the security agencies are busy with this matter as well as economic and political problems related to forming the government, to target a number of regions."