IMN receives congratulations on the anniversary of the founding of Iraq TV

2020/05/02 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Iraqi Media Network has received congratulations on the anniversary of the founding of Iraq TV.

The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki congratulated the media network and its cadres on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the launch of Iraq TV, wishing them continued progress and prosperity in the service of the media field in Iraq.

For his part, Minister of Planning Nuri Sabah Al-Dulaimi congratulated the Board of Trustees and the administration of the Iraqi Media Network on the 64th anniversary of the founding of Iraq TV.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq also congratulated the Iraqi media network on this occasion, praising the patriotic spirit and the great effort exerted, calling for supporting and honoring the workers and providing the requirements to continue success.