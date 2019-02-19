عربي | كوردى
Draft law to remove US forces from Iraq to be submitted in March: MP
2019/02/19 | 23:20
Saairun

Alliance MP Alaa al-Rubaie has reiterated his party's rejection of the foreign

military presence inside Iraq, noting that the draft law on the removal of

foreign troops will be introduced to the parliament in the new legislative term

early next month.Rubaie

said that he and other MPs have summoned Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, who

also serves as the country's commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He added

that they have also submitted a request for a special session to voice rejection

for the presence of foreign troops inside Iraq.He

said that 55 signatures have been gathered to introduce the draft law in the

next session, adding that most of the political blocs within the parliament

reject the US military presence inside Iraq.The

top Pentagon official assured Iraqi leaders on Tuesday that the US will stick

to its limited military role in Iraq, a message aimed at recent talks by some

Iraqi politicians of forcing a US troop withdrawal, ABC News reported.Pat Shanahan, the acting secretary of defense, said that in talks with Prime

Minister Abd al-Mahdi, he stressed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty, an issue

that has become a hot-button topic among Iraqis since President Donald Trump

suggested using Iraq as a base for monitoring neighboring Iran and for

potential attacks against remaining elements of the ISIS group

in Syria.
