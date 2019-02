Draft law to remove US forces from Iraq to be submitted in March: MP

2019/02/19 | 23:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-SaairunAlliance MP Alaa al-Rubaie has reiterated his party's rejection of the foreignmilitary presence inside Iraq, noting that the draft law on the removal offoreign troops will be introduced to the parliament in the new legislative termearly next month.Rubaiesaid that he and other MPs have summoned Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi, whoalso serves as the country's commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He addedthat they have also submitted a request for a special session to voice rejectionfor the presence of foreign troops inside Iraq.Hesaid that 55 signatures have been gathered to introduce the draft law in thenext session, adding that most of the political blocs within the parliamentreject the US military presence inside Iraq.Thetop Pentagon official assured Iraqi leaders on Tuesday that the US will stickto its limited military role in Iraq, a message aimed at recent talks by someIraqi politicians of forcing a US troop withdrawal, ABC News reported.Pat Shanahan, the acting secretary of defense, said that in talks with PrimeMinister Abd al-Mahdi, he stressed US respect for Iraqi sovereignty, an issuethat has become a hot-button topic among Iraqis since President Donald Trumpsuggested using Iraq as a base for monitoring neighboring Iran and forpotential attacks against remaining elements of the ISIS groupin Syria.