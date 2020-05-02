MOH: 66 new infections of Coronavirus

2020/05/02 | 21:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced the daily epidemiological stance of registered infections of the new Corona virus in Iraq, confirming the registration of 66 new cases of Corona virus.

The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "(2854) models were examined in the specialized laboratories in Iraq for this day, thus the total number of samples examined since the beginning of disease registration in Iraq (98253)," pointing out that "recorded Laboratories of the Ministry of Health and Environment for today (66) injuries in Iraq distributed as follows: Baghdad / Rusafa: 16, Baghdad / Al-Karkh: 11, Medical City: 8, Holy Karbala: 3, Basra: 17, Wasit: 1, Kirkuk: 1, Muthanna : 1, Erbil: 6, Salahuddin: 2 ".