WHO identifies two reasons for the high number of corona infections in Iraq

2020/05/02 | 21:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq, Adham Ismail, identified two main reasons for the high number of new infections in the Corona virus in Iraq.

Ismail said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Saturday, that "there are two main reasons for the high number of Corona virus infections in Iraq, the first is the lack of consideration by citizens for prevention measures and the large number of gatherings due to the lifting of the embargo, and the second reason includes comprehensive surveys. What the Ministry of Health started as part of its strategic plan to search for the injured.



"