2020/05/03

Iraq News Now

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi on Saturday dennounced repeated terrorist violations, saying it requires a serious pause in the review of security plans.

This comes after a terrorist attack killed some Iraqi forces on Saturday.

Also, Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki urged not being complacent and bewaring of ISIS plans.