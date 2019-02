Troop withdrawal in Yemen's Hodeidah could start Tuesday, Wednesday -UN

2019/02/19 | 23:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A redeployment of forces in Yemen's Hodeidah bythe warring parties could start "possibly even today or tomorrow,"United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council onTuesday.The Iran-aligned Houthi movement and theSaudi-backed government agreed at talks in Sweden in December to withdrawtroops by Jan. 7 from the Red Sea city under a truce aimed at averting afull-scale assault on the port and paving the way for negotiations to end thefour-year war.But the pact stalled over control of Hodeidah,a lifeline for millions facing famine. After weeks of diplomacy, the UnitedNations said on Sunday the parties had reached agreement on phase one of atroop redeployment."With the beginning, possibly even todayor tomorrow, of the implementation of that part of the Hodeidah agreement wenow have the opportunity to move from the promise made in Sweden to hope nowfor Yemen," Griffiths told the 15-member council.Under phase one, the Houthis would withdrawfrom the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef, used for grains, and Ras Isa, used for oil.This would be met by a retreat of Saudi-led coalition forces from the easternoutskirts of Hodeidah, where battles raged before a ceasefire went into effecton Dec. 18.Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said lateon Monday the withdrawal of troops from the ports could be implemented in thetwo days following Sunday's agreement but the group was waiting to hear fromthe United Nations.However, the Yemeni government believesimplementation of phase one should only start when both sides agree on thelocal authority that will run the ports and the city under the Stockholmagreement, said Sadeq Daweed, a government spokesman.Two sources involved in the negotiations, whodeclined to be named due to the sensitivity of the discussions, said on Mondaythat both sides had yet to agree on a mechanism for local forces to take oversecurity at the ports and city.Griffiths said phase one of the redeployment offorces would "facilitate humanitarian access to the Red Sea Mills."The World Food Program grain stores at the RedSea Mills are enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month and have beeninaccessible for more than five months. The United Nations has warned the foodis at risk of rotting.Griffiths urged the parties to agree on thedetails of the second phase of troop withdrawals, which entails fullredeployment of both parties' forces in Hodeidah province.The Hodeidah truce has largely been respectedbut there have been intermittent skirmishes in flashpoints on the city's edges.The Sunni Muslim alliance led by Saudi Arabiaand the United Arab Emirates intervened in 2015 to restore the internationallyrecognized government that was ousted from power in Sanaa in late 2014.The conflict, which has killed tens ofthousands, is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia andIran. The Houthis deny receiving help from Tehran and say their revolution isagainst corruption.