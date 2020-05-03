Health: 23 new cases of Corona western of Baghdad

2020/05/03 | 19:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad - conscious

Karkh Health Department announced the 23 new cases tested positive for Coronavirus.

“The department and during field survey recorded 23 new cases with the Corona virus," said Karkh Health Director Jasib Al-Hajjami in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA), noting that "all of the infected cases are from the families,"

He added that "a family with Coronavirus held a birthday party for almost 90 people, according to the statements of their neighbors,”

“The number of cases is subject to increase," he included.