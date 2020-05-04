Complete lockdown announced in Kirkuk

2020/05/04 | 02:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

A new decisions has been issued related to fighting Corona epidemic, including a total curfew, the crisis cell in Kirkuk governorate said on Sunday."The Crisis Cell in Kirkuk has decided to impose a complete curfew that will start from Tuesday to Thursday of this week," cell member Delir Samad said to Shafaq News.“The cell decided to close the entry and exits of Kirkuk in addition to suspending working hours tomorrow Monday,” he added.