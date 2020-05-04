U.S., Saudi Arabia Trying to Revive Daesh in Iraq

2020/05/04 | 09:30 - Source: Iraq News



and Saudi Arabia are seeking to reactivate Daesh, adding that recent attacks by the terrorist group serve that aim.Speaking to Arabic-language al-Maalomah news agency, Mohammed Mahdi al-Bayati, a senior leader in the Badr Organization, revealed fresh attempts by Washington and Riyadh to facilitate the return of fugitive Daesh militants to Iraq.The latest deadly terrorist attacks, which were conducted on Iraqi soil with the U.S.



and Saudi backing, were part of a plot to bring Daesh back, he added.Bayati also noted that renewed U.S.-Saudi support for Daesh is similar to that of 2014, when the terrorist outfit unleashed a campaign of death and destruction in Iraq and overran vast swathes in lightning attacks.He further raised concerns about possible terrorist attacks in the provinces of Salahuddin, Kirkuk and Anbar.On Saturday, Daesh terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, killing at least 10 Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters.Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi paid tribute to families of the victims."It is with great sadness, we received news of the martyrdom of a group heroes from among the Hashd al-Sha’abi who died defending their homeland in the face of Daesh attacks in the Mekeeshfah and Balad areas north of Baghdad.”In the early days of the Daesh’s reign of terror, Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters played a major role in reinforcing the Iraqi army, which had suffered heavy setbacks against the terrorists.In November 2016, the Iraqi parliament voted to integrate Hashd al-Sha’abi into the military in amid US efforts to sideline the group.Iran Raps Daesh Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the deadly attack by the Daesh terrorist group.In a statement on Sunday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the Daesh terrorist group’s criminal and cowardly attack in Iraq that has resulted in the martyrdom of a number of fighters from the PMU (aka Hashd al-Shaabi) in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.He also offered condolences and expressed sympathy with the Iraqi government and proud nation over the martyrdom of the PMU forces.Mousavi expressed hope that the Iraqi government and nation’s rapport and diligence would help Iraq immediately get rid of the few weakened remnants of the evil terrorist group, which he said has been created and is being supported under the auspices of certain governments."History has shown that the pure blood of combatants on the path of God will never be wasted, and revenge will be taken for such pure blood, which has contributed to the growth of Islam, justice and truth,” he added."The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi efforts to fight against terrorism and establish peace and stability in that country, and rejects and condemns any measure aimed at upsetting stability and calm in Iraq,” the spokesperson underlined.Mohanad Najim Aleqabi, director general of the Hash al-Sha’abi media war, told Al Maydeen TV channel Saturday that the Daesh attack in Salahuddin was carried out from four fronts.Some of the equipment used by Daesh elements were new, he said, adding that most terror groups entered Iraq from Syria after the U.S.



facilitated their passage.The fresh Daesh attack comes at a time when American forces are required to leave Iraq based on a parliamentary resolution approved in January following the U.S.



assassination of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.The U.S.



has not only defied calls to withdraw from Iraq, but also reinforced its military presence there by deploying troops and equipment.The U.S.



has recently started evacuating its occupation forces from a number of military bases in Iraq under a new redeployment plan.Iraqis believe the move is a military tactic amid reports that Washington is drawing up plans to target Hashd al-Sha’abi commanders.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Press TV) – Iraq’s Badr organization, which is part of the country’s Popular Mobilization Forces or Hashd al-Sha’abi, says the U.S.and Saudi Arabia are seeking to reactivate Daesh, adding that recent attacks by the terrorist group serve that aim.Speaking to Arabic-language al-Maalomah news agency, Mohammed Mahdi al-Bayati, a senior leader in the Badr Organization, revealed fresh attempts by Washington and Riyadh to facilitate the return of fugitive Daesh militants to Iraq.The latest deadly terrorist attacks, which were conducted on Iraqi soil with the U.S.and Saudi backing, were part of a plot to bring Daesh back, he added.Bayati also noted that renewed U.S.-Saudi support for Daesh is similar to that of 2014, when the terrorist outfit unleashed a campaign of death and destruction in Iraq and overran vast swathes in lightning attacks.He further raised concerns about possible terrorist attacks in the provinces of Salahuddin, Kirkuk and Anbar.On Saturday, Daesh terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, killing at least 10 Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters.Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi paid tribute to families of the victims."It is with great sadness, we received news of the martyrdom of a group heroes from among the Hashd al-Sha’abi who died defending their homeland in the face of Daesh attacks in the Mekeeshfah and Balad areas north of Baghdad.”In the early days of the Daesh’s reign of terror, Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters played a major role in reinforcing the Iraqi army, which had suffered heavy setbacks against the terrorists.In November 2016, the Iraqi parliament voted to integrate Hashd al-Sha’abi into the military in amid US efforts to sideline the group.Iran Raps Daesh Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the deadly attack by the Daesh terrorist group.In a statement on Sunday, Seyed Abbas Mousavi condemned the Daesh terrorist group’s criminal and cowardly attack in Iraq that has resulted in the martyrdom of a number of fighters from the PMU (aka Hashd al-Shaabi) in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.He also offered condolences and expressed sympathy with the Iraqi government and proud nation over the martyrdom of the PMU forces.Mousavi expressed hope that the Iraqi government and nation’s rapport and diligence would help Iraq immediately get rid of the few weakened remnants of the evil terrorist group, which he said has been created and is being supported under the auspices of certain governments."History has shown that the pure blood of combatants on the path of God will never be wasted, and revenge will be taken for such pure blood, which has contributed to the growth of Islam, justice and truth,” he added."The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi efforts to fight against terrorism and establish peace and stability in that country, and rejects and condemns any measure aimed at upsetting stability and calm in Iraq,” the spokesperson underlined.Mohanad Najim Aleqabi, director general of the Hash al-Sha’abi media war, told Al Maydeen TV channel Saturday that the Daesh attack in Salahuddin was carried out from four fronts.Some of the equipment used by Daesh elements were new, he said, adding that most terror groups entered Iraq from Syria after the U.S.facilitated their passage.The fresh Daesh attack comes at a time when American forces are required to leave Iraq based on a parliamentary resolution approved in January following the U.S.assassination of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.The U.S.has not only defied calls to withdraw from Iraq, but also reinforced its military presence there by deploying troops and equipment.The U.S.has recently started evacuating its occupation forces from a number of military bases in Iraq under a new redeployment plan.Iraqis believe the move is a military tactic amid reports that Washington is drawing up plans to target Hashd al-Sha’abi commanders.

Sponsored Links