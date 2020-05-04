Desert Lions operations are launched to pursue Daesh remains in the Anbar desert

2020/05/04 | 12:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Desert Lions operations began at dawn today, Monday, to pursue the remains of Daesh terrorist gangs in the Anbar desert.

A statement of the security media cell received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said, "Desert Lions operations were launched today, Monday, under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, to search the areas of Wadi Houran, Husayniyyat al-Qabrah II and Wadi Halcom, reaching the international borders."

He added that "the security operation involved the leaders of Anbar Operations, Al-Jazeera, and the Popular Mobilization, west of Anbar, and the tribal PMF sectors within the sector, and with nine axes, to support the Air Force and the Air Force."