De Croo affirms Belgium, EU's support to Iraq

2019/02/20 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance MinisterAlexander De Croo affirmed on Tuesday the eagerness of his country and the EU for sustainablestability and welfare in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, KUNA reported.This came during a meeting between him and formerpresident of the Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani. The two sides discussed risks that terrorism poses on the stability of region and the world.In a statement by Barzani's office, De Croo expressedappreciation for Barzani's role and the Kurdistan region in the fight againstISIS and the contributions to the region's stability.The Belgian official stressed that the visitemphasized Belgium and Europe's support of efforts made to promote progress,guarantee stability and counter terrorism, according to the statement.