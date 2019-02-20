عربي | كوردى
De Croo affirms Belgium, EU's support to Iraq
2019/02/20 | 01:00
Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister

Alexander De Croo affirmed on Tuesday the eagerness of his country and the EU for sustainable

stability and welfare in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, KUNA reported.This came during a meeting between him and former

president of the Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani. The two sides discussed risks that terrorism poses on the stability of region and the world.In a statement by Barzani's office, De Croo expressed

appreciation for Barzani's role and the Kurdistan region in the fight against

ISIS and the contributions to the region's stability.The Belgian official stressed that the visit

emphasized Belgium and Europe's support of efforts made to promote progress,

guarantee stability and counter terrorism, according to the statement.



