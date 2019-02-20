De Croo affirms Belgium, EU's support to Iraq

2019/02/20 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister
Alexander De Croo affirmed on Tuesday the eagerness of his country and the EU for sustainable
stability and welfare in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, KUNA reported.This came during a meeting between him and former
president of the Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani. The two sides discussed risks that terrorism poses on the stability of region and the world.In a statement by Barzani's office, De Croo expressed
appreciation for Barzani's role and the Kurdistan region in the fight against
ISIS and the contributions to the region's stability.The Belgian official stressed that the visit
emphasized Belgium and Europe's support of efforts made to promote progress,
guarantee stability and counter terrorism, according to the statement.
Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister
Alexander De Croo affirmed on Tuesday the eagerness of his country and the EU for sustainable
stability and welfare in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, KUNA reported.This came during a meeting between him and former
president of the Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani. The two sides discussed risks that terrorism poses on the stability of region and the world.In a statement by Barzani's office, De Croo expressed
appreciation for Barzani's role and the Kurdistan region in the fight against
ISIS and the contributions to the region's stability.The Belgian official stressed that the visit
emphasized Belgium and Europe's support of efforts made to promote progress,
guarantee stability and counter terrorism, according to the statement.