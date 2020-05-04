Hammoudi calls for protecting journalists and revealing the fate of the kidnapped

2020/05/04 | 18:25 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Monday, the head of the Islamic Supreme Council, Humam Hammoudi, called on the three presidencies to protect journalists and reveal the fate of those kidnapped.

Hammoudi said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "A greeting of love and gratitude to all sincere pens on World Freedom of the Press ...



For everyone who carried the word trust to build a human and a homeland, defend from the truth, support the oppressed, spread the values ​​of virtue, and confront everything that threatens Peace and social peace, and to those who were part of making victory over terrorism and corruption, and the mercy and forgiveness of the martyrs among them.



"