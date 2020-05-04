Al-Ghazi directs the necessity for GCA to complete its electronic program

2020/05/04 | 19:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Monday, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid Al-Ghazi, instructed that the General Customs Authority should implement its electronic program.

The Border Ports Authority stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Hamid Al-Ghazzi presided over a special meeting in which the President of the Border Ports Authority Omar Al-Waeli and the Director-General of the Administrative and Financial Department of the Authority participated in the automation of the customs procedures of the border ports."