Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety issues a new package of decisions

2020/05/04 | 20:45 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Monday, the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety issued a new package of decisions.

An official source said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Higher Committee for Health and Safety held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in which it confirmed the continuation of the ban and blocking procedures, and facilitating the movement of stranded families between the governorates after following safety procedures."

He added, "The Supreme Committee decided to implement the odd and even system of car movement." He pointed to the approval of the committee for the Chinese medical team to enter the oil fields in which Chinese companies operate, noting that the committee also agreed to import some raw materials necessary to operate cement grinding plants.